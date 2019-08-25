Rain arrives for start of work week bringing needed rainfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A beautiful weekend around central Indiana with lots of sunshine, low humidity and cooler temperatures. That all comes to an end late tonight as clouds increase, humidity increases and rain moves in.

Skies will become overcast Sunday night ahead of moisture arriving. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting during the pre-dawn early Monday morning.

Plan on using rain coats or umbrellas for the kids in the morning. You'll probably be using windshield wipers as well.

This is going to be an on-again/off-again day with rain possible at any time of the day. As in the morning, a rumbles of thunder will also be possible.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will remain possible for the evening commute. After school outdoor activities may also be hampered.

By evening I think the rain will become spotty, however the chance will remain through the overnight and in to Tuesday morning before a cold front passes, taking the rain away. The cold front should provide central Indiana with a nice Wednesday and Thursday with lower humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s.

CENTRAL INDIANA IN A DEFICIT

Indianapolis is 0.62" below normal since July 22 and parts of the state are nearing 2" of precipitation below normal.

Rain over the next 36 hours should put a dent in the deficit and perhaps even turn it to a surplus.

On average computer models project around 0.75" of rain falling in Indianapolis through Tuesday morning. You can see one of our high-resolution computer models above suggests 0.50" to 1.50" of rain possible for parts of central Indiana through Monday night.

The rain that falls Monday in to Tuesday morning should be a good soaking rain helping turn some lawns from a brownish shade to green.