× Lane closed on I-65 SB near Lebanon for police investigation

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities have closed the left lane on I-65 southbound at mile marker 137 due to a police investigation, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The closure is expected to last roughly two hours, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

BCSO Traffic Alert: NB I 65 is back open at the 137 mm. Right lane is open SB. Use caution — Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) August 25, 2019

I-65 MM 137.5 SB at Lebanon/ mile 138 Left lane closed 2 hours due to a traffic hazard — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) August 25, 2019

It is unclear at this time what police are investigating.

This is a developing story.