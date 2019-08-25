× Kayaker’s body recovered from Ohio River in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. —Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a boating incident after a body was recovered from the Ohio River last night. Conservation officers and multiple agencies responded to a 911 call after a kayaker capsized across from the George Rogers Clark boat ramp in Clarksville.

According to preliminary investigation, Travis Hughes ,28, of Pewee Valley, Kentucky, was kayaking with his girlfriend, Jamie Dunaway ,31, and his brother Mitchell Hughes ,30 , both of Pewee Valley, shortly after 9 p.m. Dunaway’s kayak capsized after encountering a wave, and Travis Hughes attempted to rescue her, capsizing his kayak.

Dunaway swam to an island nearby, where she was picked up by a Clarksville Fire Department rescue boat a short time later. Mitchell Hughes remained upright in his kayak and searched the water until rescue crews arrived.

Around 11:30 p.m., Travis Hughes’ body was located and recovered floating just out from the hydroelectric dam across from the boat ramp. The Clark County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body, and will rule on the cause of death. Toxicology results are pending.

No life jackets were present or worn by any of the kayakers. Conservation Officers strongly encourage boaters to always wear life jackets when onboard a watercraft, regardless of the size of the waterway.