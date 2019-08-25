IN Focus: Parents call for new gun laws following string of school incidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- A group of Noblesville parents is calling on lawmakers to take action after five gun incidents occurred on or near central Indiana school grounds in less than two weeks.

A 16-year-old is facing charges after he brought a loaded gun to Lawrence Central High School on Aug. 15. And a 15-year-old boy has also been charged after police said he was carrying a loaded gun across the street from Muncie Central High School. Three other incidents happened at Arsenal Tech, Ben Davis, and North Central high schools.

The group Noblesville Stands Together wants officials to pass a child access prevention law, which would make it illegal for an adult to keep a gun in a place or way that a child can easily access it.

“We think it’s time the state take a very serious look at maybe making some changes in the law that can help keep us safe,” Steve Rogers said.

Rogers commends some steps lawmakers have taken, like the state’s red flag law, but adds that more needs to be done.

“You can protect the second amendment, and you can protect our children at the same time. We just got to get our legislators to stand up and lead,” Rogers said.

Lawmakers like State Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) are also pushing for a new approach, though he's not on board with some of the proposed changes to state law.

“We have to have an intellectually honest conversation about this issue. It’s not going away, it’s only going to continue to get worse, and making more and more laws that will only be as big a failure as the dozens of existing laws we have right now. That’s not the right approach, “ he said.

But until a new approach is figured out, Rogers says families in communities like Noblesville fear more incidents will continue to happen and end with tragic results.

“All of these things have depended on luck, and it’s not really smart to think we can depend on luck moving forward.”