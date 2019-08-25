× Crash on I-70 leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person died after a car accident on Indianapolis’ near northeast side early Sunday morning.

The Indiana State Police has confirmed that it is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 70.

Responding officers were able to locate the car crash at around the 85th mile marker on I-70, near Sherman Drive on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene. Unfortunately the victim was pronounced dead.

The name or gender of the victim has not been released yet as next of kin has not been notified

Police temporarily shut down the two left lanes on I-70 to reach the crash site. All lanes have been reopened since.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause for the single-vehicle crash.

This is a developing story.