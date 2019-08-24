× Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Charlestown man

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 55-year-old from Charlestown.

Police say 55-year-old Leo T. Moreland is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Moreland is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, light brown cowboy boots and a black backpack.

Moreland was last seen on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at approximately 1:30 p.m. He is missing from Charlestown which is about 102 miles south of Indianapolis.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of the 55-year-old. Anyone with information is asked to call 812-246-6996 or contact police by dialing 911.