Shooting on Indy’s near north side leaves multiple people injured

Posted 2:12 pm, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:11PM, August 24, 2019

Photo from the scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting Saturday, police say.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting near East 23rd Street and Guilford Avenue.

Officials say multiple people have been shot, but it is unclear how many. The extent of their injuries is also unknown at this time.A Chaplain on the scene told CBS4 an infant is involved, but did not say how.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.