Shooting on Indy's near north side leaves multiple people injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting Saturday, police say.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting near East 23rd Street and Guilford Avenue.

Officials say multiple people have been shot, but it is unclear how many. The extent of their injuries is also unknown at this time.A Chaplain on the scene told CBS4 an infant is involved, but did not say how.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story.