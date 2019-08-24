Pacers’ Myles Turner earns spot on US roster for FIBA Basketball World Cup

Posted 3:59 pm, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:00PM, August 24, 2019

Myles Turner (Photo by Brian Munoz/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — USA Basketball said Saturday that Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers has a left ankle injury that will keep him from playing in the FIBA World Cup.

Kuzma’s absence finalized the U.S. roster for the tournament, which starts Aug. 31 in China. The Americans had 13 players and needed to get down to 12 for the World Cup.

Kuzma was initially ruled out of USA Basketball’s 98-94 exhibition loss at Australia on Saturday with left ankle soreness.

Kuzma told team officials Saturday morning that the ankle was sore, and it was decided to hold him out for precautionary reasons. Kuzma had 12 points in the Americans’ 102-86 win over Australia on Thursday, going 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

But after the game, the team said it was determined that Kuzma’s injury would keep him from playing.

The final U.S. roster:

Guards — Joe Harris (Brooklyn), Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Marcus Smart (Boston), Kemba Walker (Boston) and Derrick White (San Antonio).

Forwards — Harrison Barnes (Sacramento), Jaylen Brown (Boston), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee), Jayson Tatum (Boston).

Centers — Brook Lopez (Milwaukee), Mason Plumlee (Denver), Myles Turner (Indiana).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.