BREAKING: Andrew Luck to retire from NFL, reports ESPN

Bears top Colts 27-17 in preseason clash

Posted 10:03 pm, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47PM, August 24, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 24: Chad Kelly #6 of the Indianapolis Colts passes the ball during the preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts couldn’t hold an early lead and lost for the third straight time this preseason.

But the game simply became a side note to the ESPN report that Andrew Luck planned to retire from football.

The Colts bolted out to a 10-0 lead. Adam Vinatieri started the scoring with a 49-yard field goal and Charcandrick West added a 10-yard touchdown run.

The Colts were again in scoring position in the second quarter when Deon Bush intercepted a Chad Kelly pass for a 91-yard touchdown return to make it 10-7 with the extra point. Indy took a 17-7 lead after Deon Cain’s highlight reel 46-yard touchdown catch.

The Bears made it 17-10 with a short field goal just before halftime.

Chicago dominated scoring in the third quarter off the strength of a 58-yard field goal from Eddy Pineiro. The Bears notched their second defensive touchdown of the night off a Phillip Walker fumble, which was returned by Joel Iyiebuniwe for a 22-yard score.

The Bears scored their first offensive touchdown in the fourth quarter when Tyler Bray connected with Jesper Horsted for a 17-yard score to push the lead to 27-17.

The loss drops the Colts to 0-3 on the preseason.

The Colts hit the road for their final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Thursday on FOX59 and FOX59.com. Don’t miss Colts Blue Zone at 6:30 p.m. right before the game.

