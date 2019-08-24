2 dead, including 3-month-old, in shooting on Indy’s near north side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A 3-month-old baby and a 37-year-old man have been killed in a shooting Saturday on the near north side, police say.

A third victim, who police said is the mother of the deceased man, was also injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Ivory Smith, 36, has been arrested for her involved in the double homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near East 23rd Street and Guilford Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located the three people shot inside the residence. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded but despite the best life-saving efforts the adult man and the baby were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives immediately began canvassing the area for witnesses. Detectives developed probable cause and arrested Ivory Smith, girlfriend of the deceased, for her involvement in today's homicides and the injuries sustained to the third victim.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The MCCO will release the name of the decedents once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.