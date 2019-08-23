Tracking rain south of Indianapolis

Posted 7:34 am, August 23, 2019, by

Tracking some rain south of Bloomington this morning.  This will be the only rain we’ll see in the area and will be exiting by 9am.On the backside of that cold front the weather looks fantastic.  Much lower humidity and temperatures will be comfortable as high pressure takes control from the north. That nice, northerly breeze will drop humidity significantly and temps will stay below average today and the next few days. The forecast for the Colts game is absolutely perfect.  Temperatures will be in the mid-70s at kick-off.  No rain expected anywhere in the area. Sunday looks just as beautiful!  Plenty of sunshine and no rain this weekend.  More rain rolls in on Monday.

