Shots fired in parking lot after robbery at south side CVS

Posted 6:41 am, August 23, 2019

Photo from scene on August 23, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Armed thieves who tried to steal drugs from a south side CVS store took money instead, police say.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the thieves went to the CVS at 8970 S. Meridian St. to steal drugs around 4:30 a.m. However, they couldn’t access them because the drugs were locked away.

The thieves took money from the store instead. They fired shots in the parking lot as they left, police said.

Police there were a few people inside the store at the time, which was open and being remodeled. No one was hurt during the incident.

