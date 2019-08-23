Rep. Seth Moulton to end 2020 presidential bid

Posted 10:59 am, August 23, 2019, by

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 03: Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) speaks during the 2020 Public Service Forum hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) at UNLV on August 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nineteen of the 24 candidates running for the Democratic party's 2020 presidential nomination are addressing union members in a state with one of the largest organized labor populations in the United States. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton plans to exit the Democratic presidential primary race on Friday, becoming the second 2020 candidate to drop out this week as the field narrows.

Moulton is set to announce the end of his campaign during remarks to the Democratic National Committee.

According to a copy of his speech obtained by The Associated Press, he’ll say, “Though this campaign is not ending the way we hoped, I am leaving this race knowing that we raised issues that are vitally important to the American people and our future.”

Moulton focused on mental health treatment after revealing his own struggles on that front as a combat veteran. He joins Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in exiting the presidential race this week.

