Police: Charter bus crashes in northwest Indiana after passenger grabs steering wheel

Posted 6:17 am, August 23, 2019, by

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – A man grabbed the wheel of a tour bus, causing it to crash in northwest Indiana, police say.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on I-94 near Chesterton in Porter County. Indiana State Police said the bus was heading westbound when 36-year-old Pedro Rodriquez went to the front and grabbed the wheel “in an apparent attempt to gain control,” WGN reported.

The bus swerved and hit a semi truck that was also going westbound; both vehicles went off the road.

Police said Rodriquez and three other people complained of pain after the crash. Only Rodriquez was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was held on charges including aggravated battery.

The bus was on its way from Chicago to Benton Harbor, Michigan, police said. There were 51 passengers on board.

