KOKOMO, Ind.– A Kokomo man faces a rape charge following an Indiana State Police (ISP) investigation.

Brian James Wagner, 50, was already being held in the Tipton County Jail on unrelated drug charges when corrections officers served the arrest warrant alleging rape.

State police say an 18-year-old Cass County woman reported she’d been raped on July 25. Investigators allege Wagner committed the crime at his Kokomo home.