Indianapolis Colts holding Jacoby Brissett out of Bears game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Include Jacoby Brissett among the front-line Indianapolis Colts who won’t play in Saturday night’s preseason game with the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The backup-turned-starter-until-Andrew-Luck-returns will join the majority of the team’s starters in watching, not playing, a source confirmed Friday. The Athletic first reported the decision.

Frank Reich announced Wednesday he had changed his mind and decided “you’re probably not going to see most of the 1s in this game.”

That came after an exchange with Bears coach Matt Nagy, who was not going to play his starters in what traditionally has been a final dress rehearsal for the regular season.

However, Reich was noncommittal regarding whether Brissett would start. That decision, though, has been made, according to a source.

Reich was asked Thursday if a decision to sit Brissett versus the Bears would be an indication the Colts are saving him for the regular season.

“Yeah,” he replied, “that would be a logical conclusion.”

Luck has practiced three times, each in a limited capacity during training camp, since the Colts’ second-round playoff loss at Kansas City Jan. 12. He was diagnosed with a strained left calf in March, and that now includes an issue with pain in the high part of his ankle.

Luck has been working out with the team’s rehab staff and throwing guru Tom House away from his teammates, and went through an individual workout at Lucas Oil Stadium prior to last Saturday’s game against Cleveland.

Ideally, Reich wants to make a decision on his starting quarterback for the Sept. 8 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers following the Bears game. The Colts return to the practice field Monday.

If Luck rejoins practice, even on a limited basis, that would be a major step in his regaining the starting job. Hypothetically, he could be available for the first practice for the Chargers – Monday, Sept. 2 – and get up to speed and start the opener.

If not, the offense belongs to Brissett.

With Brissett not playing against Chicago, the QB snaps will be shared by Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly.