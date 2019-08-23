Indiana State Police seek information on Sullivan bank robber

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) are looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Sullivan County on Friday morning.

ISP said around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, August 23, a male subject entered the Fifth Third Bank in Sullivan and handed the bank teller a note demanding cash.

The teller complied with the demands, and the suspect left the building on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was last seen walking north away from the bank, according to police.

ISP said no weapons were displayed during the robbery and there were no injuries.

The suspect is described as around 5’8″ tall and weighs around 150 lbs with some facial hair with a large mark on the right side of his neck.

He was wearing a dark colored t-shirt with the words “BE FREE” on the front, a tan ball cap, dark rimmed sunglasses, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery or saw the suspect in the Sullivan area earlier in the day call State Police at 1-800-742-0717.