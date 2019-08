× IMPD investigating deaths of 2 people on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after two people were found dead on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of East 41st Street around 7:25 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.