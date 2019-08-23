Hilary Duff to reprise role in ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot coming to Disney+

Posted 8:21 pm, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:30PM, August 23, 2019

Actresses Lalaine (L) and Hilary Duff (R) of Dinsey's "Lizzie McGuire" volunteer to refurbish the grounds at the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank April 27, 2002 in Burbank, CA. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – A reboot of the popular Disney Channel show “Lizzie McGuire” is coming to the new Disney+ streaming service.

The star of the early 2000s show, Hilary Duff, confirmed the news on Instagram Friday, saying “SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s.”

Variety reports that Duff announced at an event Friday that she’s set to reprise her role and the creator of the show, Terri Minsky, is also on board for the revival.

“Lizzie has also grown up, she’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget,” Duff said. “She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator.”

Duff also said Lizzie now has “the perfect man, who owns a fancy restaurant” and “she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

Duff added on Instagram that “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” will also be on Disney+.

