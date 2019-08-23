× Carmel Clay Schools release details of safety referendum in November

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Clay Schools is pushing a safety referendum you will see on the November ballot.

The district posted a new link to give more information about how your money will be used.

Some parents think the cost is worth it to keep kids safe.

Laura Jarred has three who go to school in Carmel. Just ten miles away from their home, there was a shooting at a middle school in Noblesville.

Jarred said, “You feel like it you feel like this place is the safest place in the world and we are not immune.”

That is why she supports a safety referendum Carmel Clay Schools is adding on the ballot in November.

“I think safety for me is the number one priority right now,” she said.

On July 1, a law took effect that gives school districts a new option to fund safety. Now, they can ask voters to approve a tax increase that is not subject to the State’s property tax cap.

“We found it imperative that we take advantage of this new tool that the legislators gave us,” said Michael Beresford, superintendent of Carmel Clay Schools.

Beresford said the safety referendum would help provide therapy on school grounds, hire more counselors, and give staff more training.

“A vote yes means our community as a whole is saying ‘Yes, we want Carmel Clay Schools to have the best school safety,'” said Beresford.

The district also wants to hire more school resource officers—so there is one in every school.

“I feel my kids are less safe because they do not have a dedicated officer at their school,” Jarred said.

The referendum would generate a maximum of $5 million dollars per year.

So how much is this going to cost you?

If you have an assessed home value of $250,000, you would pay about $65 more in property taxes every year. If your assessed home value is $750,000, you would pay about $230 more in taxes.

Jarred said, “I do not even see it as a tax i see it as a responsibility that we have to protect our children as best as we can.”

To her, there is no price on any child’s safety.

“This is our way to have funds to be able to keep our safe.”

If the referendum is approved by voters, it would be good for eight years.

For more information on the referendum, click here.