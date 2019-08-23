Authorities release composite sketch of suspect in Monroe County rape

Posted 5:00 pm, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:09PM, August 23, 2019

Composite sketch released in rape of 18-year-old Monroe County (Sketch provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released a composite sketch of the suspect in a rape reported on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says the sketch was completed Friday afternoon with the assistance of the Indiana State Police. Officers say it’s not necessarily an exact illustration of the suspect, but it may be possible to recognize certain features in the illustration that might match someone you know.

The victim told detectives the suspect has a birthmark near his right eye and he’s described as being 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build. He is said to have blonde or light brown hair that is shoulder length on the sides and back, but it’s thinning or bald on top. The survivor described the suspect’s age as possibly being in his mid-40s.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, told officers she was headed to a friend’s house when her car broke down near the intersection of Tapp Road and Rayle Place between 3:30 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. and her phone died. A man then stopped and offered to put gas in her car.

“After filling up the tank as she was walking back to her car he came up behind her and restrained her, pulled her back to his car,” said Detective Nathan Peach.

Related Story
Deputy warns public after Monroe County teen was reportedly raped

Peach said she was sexually assaulted in the man’s back seat.

“After that, he pulled her back out, left her on the ground and then drove away,” said Peach.

The sheriff’s office said you shouldn’t trust strangers to help. Emergency services can step in if friends or family can’t. And if someone does approach you, Peach has a suggestion.

“You can sit in your car, leave it locked, leave your windows up and if they want to help they can call 911,” said Peach.

Anyone with information that may help authorities catch the suspect is asked to contact Detective Jeff Ripley at (812) 349-2861 or send an email to investigations@co.monroe.in.us.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.