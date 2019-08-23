× A sunny, dry, less humid weekend ahead

A storm system that caused several rounds of severe weather and flooding rain across the Midwest and Ohio Valley this week has moved to the East Coast. Drier air has moved in behind the cold front and cooler temperatures and low humidity will be with us through the weekend. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 80s. The average low temperature this time of year is 64 degrees and we’ll have some cool mornings Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the 50s. The heat and humidity will return next week, along with a chance for scattered afternoon and evening t-storms on Monday and Tuesday.

So far this year we have had 77, 80-degree days.

We have only had 9, dry weekends this year.

We’ll have cool mornings this weekend.

Expect a cool morning for the Colts 5k.

The roof may be open for the Colts game.

We’ll have a dry, warm Sunday.