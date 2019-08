× UPDATE: Westfield authorities safely locate missing 18-year-old

WESTFIELD, Ind. – An 18-year-old reported missing on Thursday has been located and authorities say he is safe.

The Westfield Fire Department asked for help finding the teen, who has autism and epilepsy, shortly before 6 p.m. and said he was found less than an hour later.

Editor’s note: The photo and name of the boy reported missing have been removed from this story to help protect his identity.