Tracking rain in Central Indiana

Posted 6:25 am, August 22, 2019, by

Downpours moving across Central Indiana Thursday morning.  The heaviest of the rain now sliding toward Muncie.  A pocket of dry air will give Indianapolis a brief break early this morning but many more round of rain expected. I saw a remarkable rain observation in Illinois just northwest of Terre Haute this morning.  In just 20 minutes they got almost an inch and a half of rain.  Wow!  If you have a rain gauge in your yard, I want to hear your observations.  Post your weather observations on the CBS 4 Indy Facebook page.

The widespread rain is pretty much over by 9am with just isolated rain the rest of the day.  Umbrella still recommended. Friday looks great!  Comfortable in the morning and not oppressively hot in the afternoon like it has been so much lately.  Highs will just be in the 70s which will be great for enjoying the outdoors. Colts/Bears game is this Saturday at Lucas Oil.  Our own Meteorologist Star Derry will be at Touchdown Town before the game and she promises perfect weather.  Come out to our tent for some giveaways! Sunday’s forecast also looks absolutely awesome: high of 82 and mostly sunny.

