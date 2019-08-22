Rape suspect sought after assault reported in Monroe County

Posted 10:38 am, August 22, 2019, by

File image

MONROE COUNTY, Ind.– Police in Monroe County are working to identify a suspect in a rape case.

The assault occurred Tuesday, Aug. 20 between 3:30 a.m. – 4:15 a.m. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says the victim’s car stalled on Tapp Road, near the Tapp and Rayle Place intersection.

A man in a light blue car stopped to “assist” and ended up assaulting the victim inside his car, police say. The victim said alcohol could be smelled on the suspect’s breath.

The suspect is described as being 5’5″-5’10” tall with a thin build. he has blonde, light brown, or gray hair which is shoulder-length on the sides and back, but thin or bald on top.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to call Detective Jeff Ripley at (812) 349-2861 or send an email to investigations@co.monroe.in.us.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.