We often hear that a budget is the key to financial success but did you know there are many different types of budgets that you could use? Our financial expert says that picking the one that works for your current situation is the key to budgeting success. Andy Mattingly is in studio to share which budget you should try.
Picking the right budget for financial success
-
Boring yet essential financial products you need in your life
-
Expenses that can blow up your budget
-
Rules to break when it comes to money
-
U.S. Drug Czar visits Indiana to learn about state’s success battling drug crisis
-
Marion County coroner requests more money due to increase in death investigations
-
-
How to become a fit borrower
-
Capt. Anneliese Satz becomes first female Marine to pilot F-35B combat jet
-
Deal sealed on federal budget, ensuring no shutdown or default
-
New Vonnegut short film being shot at Riverside High School to benefit museum
-
Financial rules you should always follow
-
-
Financial moves for college grads
-
Are we headed toward a recession? Local economist and RV sales manager weigh in
-
Benefits of 529 plans