× People sent to hospital after ‘hazardous material incident’ at Bloomfield school

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a “hazardous material incident” at Eastern Greene Middle School in Bloomfield.

Multiple people have been transported to area hospitals for observation, but no major injuries have been reported at this time, according to a press release from Center-Jackson Fire Territory and Greene County Emergency Management.

Fire officials didn’t say what kind of hazardous material was involved in the incident, but did say there’s no gas leak in the school.

The state fire marshal’s office was called to the scene Thursday to assist local fire departments in the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.