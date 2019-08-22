Muncie Sanitary District moves forward with $16 million projects

Posted 6:32 pm, August 22, 2019, by

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Sanitary District recently announced two new $16 million relocation projects in an effort to improve operations, conserve energy and save money. 

The first project is to move the district sanitation department truck garage from Centennial Ave. to Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. 

The second project will be a renovation of a building on Jackson Street across from Carnegie Library. That location will house executive services, the engineering department, and billing. 

The sanitary district says no taxes will be increased for the two projects. Instead, the project is funded through savings they acquired when they converted vehicles to compressed natural gas and a five-year bond anticipation note. 

They expect both projects to be completed in 2021.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.