Missing teen believed to be in danger sought by Bloomington police
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are actively searching for a missing teenager who may be in danger.
Colin Wallace, 15, was last seen at 7:18 p.m. in the area of Oolitic Dr., walking east toward the Crestmont neighborhood in Bloomington.
The clothing in this photo is what he was last seen wearing.
Bloomington police have activated ACIM ( A Child Is Missing) and phone calls are being sent out in the area.
If you see Wallace, or know his current location, please call Bloomington police immediately at 812-339-4477