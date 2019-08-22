× Missing teen believed to be in danger sought by Bloomington police

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are actively searching for a missing teenager who may be in danger.

Colin Wallace, 15, was last seen at 7:18 p.m. in the area of Oolitic Dr., walking east toward the Crestmont neighborhood in Bloomington.

The clothing in this photo is what he was last seen wearing.

Bloomington police have activated ACIM ( A Child Is Missing) and phone calls are being sent out in the area.

If you see Wallace, or know his current location, please call Bloomington police immediately at 812-339-4477