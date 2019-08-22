Missing teen believed to be in danger sought by Bloomington police

Posted 1:31 am, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34AM, August 22, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.  — Bloomington police are actively searching for a missing teenager who may be in danger.

Colin Wallace, 15,  was last seen at 7:18 p.m. in the area of Oolitic Dr., walking east toward the Crestmont neighborhood in Bloomington.

The clothing in this photo is what he was last seen wearing.  

Bloomington police have activated ACIM ( A Child Is Missing) and phone calls are being sent out in the area.

If you see Wallace, or know his current location, please call Bloomington police immediately at 812-339-4477

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.