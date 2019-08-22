× Man convicted of murdering mother’s boyfriend in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been convicted in the 2018 shooting of his mother’s boyfriend.

Jacob McIntosh was found guilty of murder for the January 13, 2018 shooting death of Jesse Daniels after a two-day murder trial, according to Marion County prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened inside a residence in the 300 block of South Oakland Avenue on the southeast side of the Indianapolis.

Officials said McIntosh’s brother reported to police that McIntosh had shot Daniels, his mother’s boyfriend.

Officers arrived at the residence and found Daniels on the living room floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said McIntosh told them on the scene, “I shot him.”

According to prosecutors, McIntosh and Daniels had fought in the home immediately before the shooting.

McIntosh retrieved two firearms from the upstairs bedroom after the fight.

Prosecutors said McIntosh then returned downstairs, raised both firearms and fired multiple shots into the back of Daniels’ head and face.

Daniels suffered from nine gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.