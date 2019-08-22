Indiana National Guard soldier’s remains returning home tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The body of Staff Sgt. Andrew Michael St. John is returning home tonight.

St. John, 29, of Greenwood, served as an infantryman with Company B, 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment, Indiana Army National Guard. He was on orders as an embedded observer controller/trainer with Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf.

He died on Aug. 15 in a tactical vehicle accident Thursday night in Fort Hood, Texas, according to the National Guard.

Thursday night, the Indiana National Guard Ceremonial Unit will receive the body at the Indianapolis International Airport during a planeside honors ceremony around 10 p.m. The ceremony is closed to the public. CBS4 expects to attend but will not be allowed on the tarmac. We’ll stream the ceremony if possible.

St. John previously deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the NATO Medal and Indiana Military Volunteer Emblem. He was a proud father and husband.

He will be laid to rest in New South Park Cemetery in Martinsville. The funeral service will be private.