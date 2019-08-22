× Home inspector exposed by CBS4 Problem Solvers has been operating under different name in Florida

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — CBS4 Problem Solvers discovered that the state of Florida allowed a home inspector to change his name just months after Indiana officials filed paperwork to have his license permanently revoked.

Anthony Maxie, the subject of a CBS4 Problem Solvers investigation in 2017, holds an active license in Florida under the name Anthony Miller. Records show that Maxie filed paperwork to change his last name in March of 2018, in the middle of an investigation by Indiana. Maxie included his marriage license and said in a handwritten note, “I had a marriage and legal name change from former Anthony Maxie to Anthony Miller, can you please update my inspector’s license?”

Two months later, in May, a licensing board revoked his license in Indiana and ordered him to pay back five customers, including Rhiannon Stavroules.

“I’m a single mom trying to get back on my feet with two kids. I was just trying to save money,” Stavroules said in 2017.

Stavroules and other homeowners said they hired Maxie through his website, where he offered a special discount rate. He showed up at their houses to do home inspections, took cash for payment, but never delivered inspection reports. At the time, Maxie was a convicted felon and had not divulged his arrests or convictions to the state of Indiana when he applied for, and later renewed, his home inspector’s license.

Paperwork in Florida shows that when Maxie initially applied for his license there in 2014, he also did not divulge his criminal history. In a follow-up submission, Maxie wrote, “I thought the offenses were expunged.” The state allowed Maxie to obtain a license, which remains active until summer of 2020.

Maxie’s license remains under the name Anthony Miller, even though he and his ex-wife divorced in late 2018.

Frank Swobodzien lives in the Orlando area. He recently contacted CBS4 Problem Solvers, as well as our news affiliate in Orlando, WKMG. Swobodzien said he hired Maxie and paid him in cash, but never received a home inspection report.

“I initialed (an electronic document), he says, ‘Okay, you’ll have it in your email Monday. … I never received it,” Swobodzien said.

Swobodzien said he tried to file a complaint with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, or DBPR, which oversees licenses, but investigators refused to pick up his case because he didn’t have a receipt. The denial caused him to launch his own investigation, posting on message boards and eventually learning Maxie’s true identity.

“What really threw the red flag … and made me dig in is (that) the zip code that was noted in the state file was a Kentucky zip code,” Swobodzien said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers contacted DBPR in Florida and alerted officials to the state of Indiana’s action against Maxie. A spokesperson said in a July email that the department, “was not aware of Miller’s revocation in Indiana” and “will be opening up a complaint on Mr. Miller this afternoon using the paperwork from Indiana that you provided us.”

Here in Indiana, Stavroules and other customers are still waiting for Maxie to pay them back. Stavroules has long said that she didn’t know if she’d ever see her money again, but she did want to stop Maxie from doing the same thing to anyone else.

“At least in this state he can’t do the work anymore, hold a license,” Stavroules said in 2018.

WKMG tried to set up an appointment with Maxie, but he didn’t show up. As of August 22, Maxie’s license in Florida remained active.

If you have a problem you’d like CBS4 Problem Solvers to consider, contact us at 317-677-1544 or ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com.