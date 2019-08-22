Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 15 – Chris Kramer

Posted 5:43 pm, August 22, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Purdue Basketball player Chris Kramer enjoyed a very successful athletic and academic career for the Old Gold and Black.

He was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and left Purdue as the all-time steals leader.  Nowadays, Kramer is enjoying a successful overseas career,  most recently playing in Lithuania before recently signing to play for Khimki Moscow Region.

Kramer is currently in Fort Wayne while rehabbing a knee injury suffered in early March while playing in the Euro Cup, just weeks after capturing the Lithuanian Kings Cup.

In the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Kramer about his injury rehab, overseas career, faith and family, Tyler Trent, Purdue basketball and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Click here for Apple Podcasts

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Google Play

Click here for Stitcher

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.