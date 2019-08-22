× From bacon to brunch or all things Greek, there’s a festival for everyone to enjoy this weekend

Indianapolis Greek Festival

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

The 46th Annual Indianapolis Greek Festival is this Friday-Sunday (August 23-25) at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Carmel. The mission of the festival is to create a celebratory, family-friendly event to share Hellenic culture. There will be authentic Greek food, traditional dancing and live music, Greek wine and craft beer, a food court, children’s activities and more. Plus, admission is free!

Motorcycles on Meridian

Downtown Indianapolis

Motorcycles on Meridian is back! On Saturday, August 24th from 4 pm to midnight, tens of thousands of motorcycles will line South Meridian, Georgia Street and Monument Circle downtown for one of the most iconic two-wheel events in the country. You don’t have to own a motorcycle to enjoy the festivities. It’s free and open to the public.

Doggie Dip

Hendricks Regional Health YMCA

Before the dog days of summer come to an end, grab your own furry friend for a fun dogs-only pool party! This Sunday (August 25th) from 2:30-6pm the Hendricks Regional Health YMCA in Avon is holding their “Doggie Dip” event. This is a special event just for pups before the YMCA drains their pool at summer’s end. The swim times for small dogs (under 40 lbs) is 2:30-3:30pm and big dogs (over 40 lbs) have two times to choose from: 3:45-4:45pm or 5-6pm. They do request that all participating dogs are current on their vaccinations. It costs just $10 for participating pup. Note: Per Health Department regulations, only dogs are allowed in the pool. Sorry humans!

Baby Got Brunch

Pavilion at Pan Am, Downtown

The 3rd annual “Baby Got Brunch” brunch festival is happening this Saturday, August 24th, from 10am-2pm at the Pavilion at Pan Am downtown. This even highlights some of Indy’s best restaurants with innovative brunch menus, while giving attendees the opportunity to sample dishes from participating restaurants and vote on their favorite bunch dish. There will also be a donut wall, bottomless mimosas and a build-your-own bloody Mary bar, coffee, vintage pop-up shops, 90’s Hip Hop Music, a latte-art competition and more. Proceeds benefit the Patachou Foundation, which helps combat childhood hunger in Indianapolis. This is a 21+ event.

Indiana Bacon Festival

Delphi, Indiana

If you love bacon, this event is definitely for you! The Indiana Bacon Festival is happening this Saturday, August 24th, from 3-11pm on the square in downtown Delphi. There will be plenty of bacon, bands and brews to enjoy, as well as other fun bacon-themed activities like a bacon eating contest, hog calling contest, bacon bingo. The bacon bits stage will feature Hotel California as the headliner plus a full lineup of live performances by bands throughout the day. Other activities include canal boat rides, a family zone and a Backyard BBQ Cook-Off. Tickets are $7 for adults ($10 at the gate) and $2 for children ages 2-12.

Color Bash 5K

Franklin Parks and Recreation

The 2019 Homeview Color Bash 5K is happening this Saturday, August 24th, at Franklin Parks and Recreation. This is a Franklin Chamber event promoting a healthy community and welcomes the whole family– runners and non-runners alike! Come for a good race or even just a fun run. Participants are asked to arrive no later than 9:30am to check in. Peace Through Yoga will also be on hand to lead warm up stretches before the 5K officially kicks off at 10am. Registration is $30 through August 23rd and $35 on race day.

Jason Aldean: Ride All Night Tour 2019

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Jason Aldean is bringing his Ride All Night 2019 tour to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this Friday, August 23rd. He will be joined by special guests Kane Brown and Carly Pearce. The show kicks off at 7:30pm.

