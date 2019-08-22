Former Colt gets cartilage plugs in knee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pat Angerer, of Iowa, hasn’t been an Indianapolis Colt since 2013. But in the years he played in Indy, he did some damage to his knees. This 6'0", 236lbs inside linebacker gave it his all and he paid for it in pain. He’s retired from football now. But he still has goals.

“I’m hoping to bend it fully, run, sprint, squat and do the regular activities I used to do be able to do. I want to train, set some goals and achieve goals,” says Angerer.

Imaging of pat’s knees shows the problem. He literally wore away the cartilage.

“If you want to think of this as once again, potholes in a road,” says Dr. Jack Farr, orthopedic surgeon and knee preservation specialist with OrthoIndy. “The road around it is still good so I take a special reamer and i create sockets. A reamer is a drilling tool.”

The reamer creates the socket in Angerer’s cartilage so a round plug of cadaver cartilage can be placed in and cover the hole.

“These are fresh tissues that have been certified that they don’t have any type of infectious disease,” says Dr. Farr. “It’s fresh, it’s living and the cartilage is living. The bone is not. Fortunately as you put that in, his bone will grow into that bone and it will become alive.”

The great thing about this kind of implant, there is little to no chance for rejection.

“I came out of the operating room feeling good,” says Dr Farr. “Once again the results are about 80 percent good or excellent. It does mean 20 percent are not. But so far so good.”

Dr Farr says Angerer’s knee looks good. But now it’s up to him to get stronger through rehab. Pat Angerer is motivated to get back to a pain free life.

“I will work out and set goals and hopefully stand up at my kid’s sporting events without my knees hurting.”

Pat Angerer was referred to Dr. Jack Farr from the Cleveland Clinic.