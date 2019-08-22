× Federal grant helps 29 Indiana counties upgrade 911 centers

TIPTON, Ind. – A total of 29 Indiana counties are getting upgrades to their 911 systems thanks to a grant.

The $2.8 million federal grant will improve critical services Hoosiers rely on every day.

The federal grant came from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and The National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Each 911 center will pay 40 percent of their project cost and the other 60 percent will be covered by the grant.

In Tipton County, they plan to update their mapping system. This will make it easier to find 911 callers by increasing their ability to find streets and addresses.

The mapping system upgrade will cost $26,000.

“With being a small community, we apply for a lot of grants, so this is something when we got it; it was great because it enabled us to move forward with the project,” said Director of Communications Chuck Bell.

The 29 PSAPs that were approved for funding of 36 different projects include: