Federal grant helps 29 Indiana counties upgrade 911 centers
TIPTON, Ind. – A total of 29 Indiana counties are getting upgrades to their 911 systems thanks to a grant.
The $2.8 million federal grant will improve critical services Hoosiers rely on every day.
The federal grant came from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and The National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Each 911 center will pay 40 percent of their project cost and the other 60 percent will be covered by the grant.
In Tipton County, they plan to update their mapping system. This will make it easier to find 911 callers by increasing their ability to find streets and addresses.
The mapping system upgrade will cost $26,000.
“With being a small community, we apply for a lot of grants, so this is something when we got it; it was great because it enabled us to move forward with the project,” said Director of Communications Chuck Bell.
The 29 PSAPs that were approved for funding of 36 different projects include:
- Bartholomew County 911 Emergency Operations Center
- Blackford County Sheriff’s Office
- Boone County Communications Center
- Brown County Sheriff’s Office
- Cass County Central Dispatch
- Daviess County Sheriff Department
- Dearborn County Communications
- Decatur County Communications
- Delaware County Emergency Communications Center
- Dubois County Communications Center
- Fayette County Communications
- Jefferson County 911 Communications
- Knox County Central Dispatch
- LaGrange County 911
- Madison County Central Dispatch
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Office
- Montgomery County Central Communications Center
- Newton County Sheriff’s Dept., 911 Center
- Owen County Sheriff’s Department 911 Center
- Pike County 911
- Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department
- Randolph County 911 ECC
- Ripley County 911 Communications
- Scott County Emergency Communications 911
- Shelby County Sheriff Department
- Tipton County Communications
- Union County 911
- Wayne County Emergency Communications
- White County Communications/E911