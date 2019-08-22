× Deputy warns public after Monroe County teen was reportedly raped

MONROE COUNTY, Ind.– The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man accused of raping a young woman after her car broke down on the side of the road.

The assault occurred Tuesday, August 20 between 3:30 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says the victim’s car stalled on Tapp Road, near the Tapp and Rayle Place intersection.

“Very surprising that something like that would happen right in front of our door,” said nearby resident Arkam Mazrui.

Mazrui said he was sleeping and didn’t hear or see anything helpful to police.

“I hope that she’ll be alright, I hope that she will be able to get through this,” said Mazrui.

Detectives said the 18-year-old who reported the incident was headed to a friend’s house on when her car broke down and her phone died. A man stopped and offered to put gas in her car.

“After filling up the tank as she was walking back to her car he came up behind her and restrained her, pulled her back to his car,” said Detective Nathan Peach with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

He said she was sexually assaulted in the man’s back seat.

“After that, he pulled her back out, left her on the ground and then drove away,” said Peach.

The teen said the man was in his 30’s or 40’s with light shoulder length hair that was thinning or bald on top. He was driving a light blue car.

“I hope he turns himself in and he realizes what he did was wrong,” said Mazrui. “And that he shouldn’t take advantage of people especially when you’re trying to help them.”

The sheriff’s office said you shouldn’t trust strangers to help. Emergency services can step in if friends or family can’t. And if someone does approach you, Peach has a suggestion.

“You can sit in your car, leave it locked, leave your windows up and if they want to help they can call 911,” said Peach.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to call Detective Jeff Ripley at (812) 349-2861 or send an email to investigations@co.monroe.in.us