Authorities in Westfield searching for missing 18-year-old with autism, epilepsy

Posted 6:05 pm, August 22, 2019, by

Ethan (Photo courtesy of the Westfield Fire Department)

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Westfield Fire Department is asking the public to help find a missing 18-year-old with autism and epilepsy.

Fire officials said on Thursday that the teen, Ethan, wandered away from Westfield High School.

Ethan is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Ethan was last seen wearing a blue and green anime shirt, black plaid shorts, and black shoes with orange Nike swooshes. He was also last seen wearing a blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Ethan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

