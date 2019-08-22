× A mild, dry end to the work week

Central Indiana has had a warm, dry summer and abnormally dry soil conditions are being reported across most of the state. The last seven days have seen several rounds of rain and t-storms to help shrink our monthly rainfall deficit.

A storm system that caused several rounds of severe weather and flooding rain across the Midwest and Ohio Valley this week, finally moved east. As the system moved through the Great Lakes a cold front brought rain to central Indiana. Most areas saw less than half-inch of rain and cooler air is now flowing into the state. Behind the front drier air will stay with us through the weekend. Expect dry, mild weather with highs in the 80s through Sunday. The heat and humidity will return next week, along with a daily chance for scattered t-storms.

Central Indiana has abnormally dry soil conditions over most of the state.

We have had more than two inches of rain in the last seven days.

We have had almost three inches of rain this month.

Expect a dry Friday.

We’ll have a cool Saturday morning.

The roof should be open for the Bears game Saturday night.