A mild, dry end to the work week

Posted 4:01 pm, August 22, 2019, by

Central Indiana has had a warm, dry summer and abnormally dry soil conditions are being reported across most of the state. The last seven days have seen several rounds of rain and t-storms to help shrink our monthly rainfall deficit.

A storm system that caused several rounds of severe weather and flooding rain across the Midwest and Ohio Valley this week, finally moved east. As the system moved through the Great Lakes a cold front brought rain to central Indiana. Most areas saw less than half-inch of rain and cooler air is now flowing into the state. Behind the front drier air will stay with us through the weekend. Expect dry, mild weather with highs in the 80s through Sunday. The heat and humidity will return next week, along with a daily chance for scattered t-storms.

Central Indiana has abnormally dry soil conditions over most of the state.

 

We have had more than two inches of rain in the last seven days.

We have had almost three inches of rain this month.

Expect a dry Friday.

We’ll have a cool Saturday morning.

The roof should be open for the Bears game Saturday night.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.