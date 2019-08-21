Wrong-way driver causes multiple crashes on I-69 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A vehicle caused up to four crashes in Madison County early Wednesday, police say.

At one point, the vehicle went the wrong way on I-69 northbound near mile marker 214. More than one law enforcement vehicle was hit during the incident.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, it started as a pursuit initiated by the Ingalls Police Department.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit. Mellinger said the driver “caused possibly four crashes” on the interstate. He resisted arrest and was eventually taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Mellinger said Indiana State Police are investigating the crashes and arrest.