Win tickets to the KISS farewell tour

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Iconic rock band KISS is making a stop in central Indiana on its farewell tour, and we’re giving away two lawn-seat tickets to the show.

KISS will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The band’s ongoing “End of the Road” world tour is billed as the last time to see the band live.

KISS hits include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Detroit Rock City,” “Beth,” “God of Thunder” and “Love Gun.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

The tour features Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

The winner will be notified on the morning of Wednesday, August 28.