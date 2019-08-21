× Storms possible late Wednesday

Colts/Bears game is this Saturday and the forecast could not look better! Meteorologist Star Derry will be at Touchdown Town before the game so stop by the CBS 4 tent. Looks like the roof will be open for that 7pm game. Wednesday not looking too bad. Mainly rain-free but humid. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 80s. After 6pm we could have a few isolated storms, some strong, mainly south toward Bloomington. Highs will be pretty consistent with the last few days. We’ll really feel the humidity drop Thursday. Scattered rain on and off throughout our Thursday. These should be non-severe in Central Indiana but could slow down the evening rush hour. The weekend looks great! Friday night we’ll cool down to the upper 50s which means Saturday morning will be great for opening windows to let in fresh air or getting some yard work done. Sunday will be a beautiful repeat with no rain back in the area until Monday.