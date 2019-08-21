Smoke alarms alert husband and wife to southwest side fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Multiple departments responded to a mobile home fire on the southwest side of Indianapolis Wednesday.

Crews were dispatched around 6:10 a.m. to the 4700 block of South Rybolt Avenue.

The homeowners—a husband and wife—said a smoke alarm woke them up. They reported seeing heavy smoke inside and managed to escape.

Both were treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.

The cause remains under investigation.