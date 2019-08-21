Search for killer continues after Indy man is murdered outside near west side home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis family is searching for answers after a man was found dead on the sidewalk on the near west side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), the victim was killed in front of a home near Michigan and Centennial streets.

Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the deadly violence. The victim’s mother is also pleading for answers after getting a phone call no one would ever want.

"I just woke up to a call that my son was laying over here on the sidewalk deceased," said the victim's mother, Donna Sims.

She identified her son, Dejuan Burruss, who everyone called Tre, as the victim.

Donna says Tre had just gotten off work and came to his family’s home when he was shot to death, although the family has no idea who would want the 27-year-old dead.

"It's confusing. I don't know why, he didn't have no beef with anybody so it's a mystery," said Sims.

"Neighbors have all been cooperative so we've been able to talk to different people and as there are family members arriving and finding their loved one deceased, so it’s going to be a long morning," said IMPD officer Aaron Hamer.

Having so many family members on scene made for an emotional investigation. While police praised neighbors for trying to assist their case, they didn’t have any suspect information to release and had no idea on a possible motive.

"We’re here trying to piece together the puzzle as to what took place this morning," said Hamer.

Tre’s death marks Indy’s 98th total homicide this year, 86 of which are considered murders. Last year at this time there were 107 homicides and 97 murders.

While the city has fallen behind last year's record pace, Tre’s mother says one death is too many.

"There's a lot of senseless murders in the city. We've got to come together to stop the gun violence, because it's out of control," said Sims.

So far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).