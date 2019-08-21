Photos released of armed robbery suspect in Marion

MARION, Ind.– Police in Marion are looking for a man accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.

The armed robbery occurred Tuesday at 11:31 a.m. at the Friendly Market located at 1314 West 10th Street.

A store clerk told police the suspect entered the store, approached the counter with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect allegedly told the clerk to go back into the office and not call the police for 10 minutes.

Surveillance video captured the suspect on camera. Police describe him as an older man with a red hat, a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS.