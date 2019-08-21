× ISP arrests Bartholomew County corrections officer for operating while intoxicated

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have arrested a corrections officer with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Columbus.

Around 12 a.m. on August 16, an officer from the Columbus Police Department observed a white Jeep swerving and making unsafe lane movements while driving westbound on State Road 46 near Morgan Willow Trace.

According to ISP, the Columbus police officer stopped the Jeep on State Road 46 near Johnson Blvd. and identified the driver as Kimberly Cruser, 42, of Morgantown, Indiana.

The officer said Cruser showed signs of being intoxicated and notified ISP when learning that she was a corrections officer with the Bartholomew County Jail.

ISP arrived and began an investigation including field sobriety tests.

Cruser was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where a search warrant was served for blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and an open container violation before being taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

ISP said the blood results are pending and the investigation is still ongoing.