INDOT: Upcoming lane restrictions announced for I-74 in Shelby County

Posted 4:11 pm, August 21, 2019, by

INDOT map of Shelby County I-74 lane restrictions

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced upcoming construction work on I-74 in Shelby County.

INDOT said I-74 eastbound and westbound will have lane restrictions beginning Saturday, August 24.

Both directions of I-74 near North County Road 400 West to State Road 44 will have intermittent lane closures running through the middle of November.

According to INDOT, at least one lane will be open in each direction at all times.

Road work is scheduled to be completed in one-mile increments as crews will be patching and repairing concrete slabs.

INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down in construction zones, to drive without distraction and plan for extra travel time while being aware of slowing or stopped traffic.

Stay Informed
• Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTEast
• Twitter: @INDOTEast
• CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android

Customer Service Information
Phone: 1-855-463-6848
Web: www.indot4u.com
Email: indot@indot.IN.gov

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.