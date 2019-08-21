× IMPD conducting homicide investigation after person found dead on sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A homicide investigation is underway on the near west side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a person was found dead on a sidewalk in front of a home at Michigan and Centennial streets.

IMPD originally classified it as a death investigation but later confirmed homicide investigators were called to the scene.

Police were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. There was a large police presence at the scene, including detectives and crime lab personnel.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and also focused on a car near the victim that has a door open.