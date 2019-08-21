Expect clouds, rain and t-storms across central Indiana on Thursday

A low pressure area has been parked over Iowa this week and has caused several rounds of severe weather and flooding rain across the Midwest and Ohio Valley. It will slowly push eastward over the next 48 hours and drag a cold front across Indiana. We’ll have rain and t-storms moving into the state overnight but severe weather is not expected. Scattered showers will continue through the day Thursday and up to a half inch of rain is likely.

Behind the front drier air will flow into the state and temperatures and humidity will drop for the rest of the week.

Expect highs in the low 80s, with sunshine, through the weekend.

We have been dry for the last two months.

Abnormally dry conditions are being reported statewide.

We have had less than two inches of rain this month.

Rain and t-storms will develop overnight.

Heavy rain is likely for the morning rush hour.

Showers will continue Thursday morning.

Showers will taper off Thursday afternoon.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely Thursday.

Temperatures and humidity will be lower through the weekend.

