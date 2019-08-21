× Colts decide against playing most starters in 3rd preseason game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The one portion of the NFL’s disliked-but-necessary preseason – week 3’s traditional dress rehearsal – apparently is drawing its final breath.

That certainly will the case Saturday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium when the vast majority of the front-line players for the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears will be watching, not participating.

Two teams that met in the Super Bowl after the 2006 season essentially will be meeting in a Backup Bowl.

Frank Reich initially planned on playing his starters a few series in what would have been their final exposure of the preseason, but had a change of heart after discussing things with general manager Chris Ballard Tuesday evening.

“Just decided you’re probably not going to see most of the 1s this game,’’ Reich said Wednesday. “This will be a great opportunity for those guys who do get to play to get even more reps.’’

It’s uncertain if Jacoby Brissett once again starts in place of rehabbing Andrew Luck, but fans looking forward to seeing most marquee players will be disappointed.

Reich insisted several factors went into his decision.

“One,’’ he said, “just looking at the health of the team. Just thinking, ‘Hey, they weren’t going to play much anyway. Really are we getting much out of five or seven or eight reps for the risk you incur by putting those guys out there?’’’

Also, he added, “I’m pretty sure (the Bears are) not playing a lot of their guys.’’

The scaled-down exposure for front-line players in the preseason is a league-wide trend, although not necessarily one discussed at length by coaches.

“Everybody’s doing it,’’ Reich said. “Haven’t really had long discussions with any other head coaches about the philosophy or the reasons we’re doing it. It’s just more text messages.’’

The usual exchange:

“You playing your guys this week?’’

“No.’’

“You playing yours?’’

“No. OK.’’

“That’s pretty much the extend of the conversation,’’ Reich said with a smile.

That in mind, it’s worth noting T.Y. Hilton’s first snap in a game situation will come Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He didn’t play in the first two preseason games and probably won’t play against the Bears.

“It doesn’t matter to me,’’ Hilton said. “It’s up to the coaches. If they need me out there, I’ll be out there. If they don’t, then that’s it.’’

This story will be updated.

Be sure to catch the Colts Bluezone Podcast: